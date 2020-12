Person dead in shooting along Sherman Drive on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died in a shooting Wednesday night on the city’s east side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

IMPD and medics were called to a robbery of a person in progress about 7:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of North Sherman Drive. That’s in a residential and commercial area along Sherman Drive.

No information was immediately available on a possible suspect or the victim.

