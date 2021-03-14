Woman dies in shooting at apartments on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman has died after a shooting on the city’s southeast side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department around 7:11 p.m. Saturday were called to the 4400 block of Lickridge Court — that’s at the Sawmill Apartments just east of the interchange of interstates 465 and 65 — on a report of shots fired.

They arrived to find a woman inside an apartment with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene, IMPD said.

No additional information about the identity of the victim or the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available.