Crime Watch 8

Person detained after fiery crash at gas station on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A car on Friday night crashed into a gas station and caught fire, and Indianapolis police say at least one person was taken into custody after the blaze.

Authorities had not said by 11 p.m. Friday whether anyone was hurt.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Indianapolis Fire Department were called to a building fire and a personal-injury crash shortly after 9:20 p.m. Friday at 7425 E. Washington St. That’s the address of a Thorntons gas station about a quarter-mile west of I-465 on the city’s east side.

Multiple videos on social media showed flames and large clouds of white smoke around a gas pump. A News 8 photographer arrived after the fire was out and captured images of a burned car being towed away and a charred gas pump.

An IMPD spokesman did not immediately have information Friday night on the reason that the person was detained.

The fire department spokeswoman did not immediately reply to an email from News 8 seeking information.