Crime Watch 8

Person dies after found shot in residential area on east side

An IMPD patrol car with illuminated red and blue lights. (WISH Photo from video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died Wednesday night after being found shot in a residential area on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly before 11:05 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of East 33rd and North Denny streets. That’s southeast of the intersection of East 34th Street and North Sherman Drive.

IMPD initially reported the person was in critical condition, but a short time later said the person had died.

Police planned to provide additional information from the crime scene.