Crime Watch 8

Person dies after found shot in residential area on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after being found shot late Thursday night on the city’s west side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a shots fired report shortly before 11:30 p.m. Thursday to the 200 block of Bertha Court. That’s in a residential area northeast of the intersection of West Washington Street and South Lynhurst Drive.

The person died at the scene.

No information was immediately available on the person shot or a possible suspect, or whether the area was safe.

The fatal shooting is the second on Thursday. A woman was found fatally shot in a car about 2:30 p.m. Thursday on West 38th Street at White River Parkway East Drive. Police have not said where the woman had been shot.

At least three other shootings happened Thursday in Indianapolis:

Sometime before 2:15 p.m. Thursday, a person was found shot at East 19th Street and North Rural Street. That person was last reported to be in critical condition. A News 8 photographer says about eight blocks were cordoned off in the area. A spokesman for IMPD says representatives from a gun task force and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were doing an unrelated investigation in the same area when the shooting happened.

A person who’d been shot walked into IU Health Methodist Hospital shortly after 9:20 p.m. Thursday. The person’s condition was not immediately known, but it’s initially thought the shooting happened in a residential area in the 3200 block of Brouse Avenue. That’s a block east of North Keystone Avenue off East 32nd Street.

Indianapolis police officers shortly after 10:05 p.m. Thursday found a person shot at Community Hospital East, 1500 N. Ritter Ave. The person was last reported to be in stable condition. No information was given on where the shooting happened.

