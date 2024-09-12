Man dies after found stabbed in Indiana Convention Center

Indianapolis police officers were called just before 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11, 2024, to a disturbance near downtown's Indiana Convention Center. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a man found stabbed in the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis has died.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are calling it a homicide.

Police were dispatched just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to the Convention Center at 111 S. Capitol Ave.

Commander Scott Hessong of IMPD told the news media about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, “On the way there, an officer passed Illinois and South streets. He was flagged down by a number of people.”

The officer, who was not identified, stopped to investigate what was happening.

“The individuals pointed to a subject and said, ‘That is the individual who just stabbed the individual at the Convention Center.’”

That suspect, also a man, was apprehended nearly immediately, Hessong said.

Meanwhile, another officer who was off-duty and on foot at the Convention Center had heard about the dispatch. Witnesses to the stabbing approached that officer, who also was not publicly identified, and he found the man stabbed on the second floor of the Convention Center.

It was not immediately known if the apprehended man knew the dead man.

Hessong said, “Our hearts go out to the family, the victim involved tonight. We have another senseless homicide that didn’t need to occur.”

IMPD homicide detectives were securing surveillance video from the Convention Center, and talking to witnesses. Hessong said he did not know what led to the stabbing.

No events were going on Wednesday night at the Convention Center. Employees were working to clean and prepare the center for the two-day Indiana Wellness Summit that begins Thursday.

“Downtown is safe,” Hessong said, noting technologies that have been deployed to watch for crime in the central business district.

Anyone with information was asked to call the IMPD homicide office, (317) 327-3475.