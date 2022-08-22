Crime Watch 8

Person dies after found with gunshot wounds in residential area

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to a report of a person shot shortly before 9:15 p.m. Aug. 21, 2022, in the 4100 block of East Michigan Street. (WISH Photo/Will Shaw)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died after being found with gunshot wounds Sunday night in a residential area on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to a report of a person shot shortly before 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of East Michigan Street. That’s between Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue.

No information was immediately available on whether the area is safe, or on a possible suspect.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will identify the person who died.

If deemed a homicide, it would be the third in Indianapolis on Sunday.