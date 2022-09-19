Crime Watch 8

Person dies after found with gunshot wounds near downtown apartment building

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to an incomplete 911 call and a gunshot scene about 2:30 p.m. Sept. 19, 2022, in the 1220 block of North Illinois Street. A person was found dead with gunshot wounds. (WISH Photo/Kyla Russell)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person with gunshot wounds was found dead Monday afternoon near a downtown apartment building, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to an incomplete 911 call and a gunshot scene about 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 1220 block of North Illinois Street. That’s near the intersection of 12th and Illinois streets.

Officers found a person with gunshot wounds who was dead. The person was found in an alley.

No information was immediately available on what may have led to the shooting or whether the area was safe.