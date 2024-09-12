Person dies after found with trauma near Convention Center

Indianapolis police officers were called just before 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11, 2024, to a disturbance near downtown's Indiana Convention Center. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a person found with trauma near the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis has died.

Police are calling it a homicide.

Officers were called just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to a disturbance in the 100 block of South Capitol Avenue. That’s between West Maryland and West Georgia streets.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a person of interest has been detailed.

IMPD does not believe any outstanding threat exists.