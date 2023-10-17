Man dies after shooting at Family Dollar on East 30th Street; 1 other critical

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was killed in a shooting at a variety store on East 30th Street and North Mitthoefer Road, police say.

The name or age of the man hasn’t been shared yet.

Around 3:53 p.m., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were dispatched to 10020 E. 30th St. on a report of a person shot. That is the address of a Family Dollar on Indianapolis’ far east side.

When officers arrived, they found a person with gunshot wounds. They were originally reported to be in critical condition but later died.

Later, Lawrence Police Department officers say they located another man shot at East 56th Street and North Post Road. Investigators say they believe this second incident is related to the shooting on 30th Street.

The second man shot was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say that no employees of the store or other customers were injured. The store has been temporarily closed following the investigation.