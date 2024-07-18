Person dies after shooting in neighborhood along West Morris Street

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just before 5:25 p.m. July 18, 2024, to the 1800 block of West Morris Street. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a Thursday afternoon shooting in a neighborhood on the near-west side, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just before 5:25 p.m. Thursday to the 1800 block of West Morris Street. That’s next to a branch of the Indianapolis public library system, and a couple blocks east of the intersection of South Bellmont Avenue.

The person shot was sent to a hospital in critical condition before dying.

No additional information was immediately available from police.