Person dies after shooting in residential area on west side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent shortly after 5:20 p.m. Friday to a report of a person shot in the 33 block of West St. Clair Street. (WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person had died after a shooting Friday afternoon in a residential area on the city’s west side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent shortly after 5:20 p.m. Friday to a report of a person shot in the 33 block of West St. Clair Street. That off North Tibbe Avenue along railroad tracks just south of West 10th Street.

IMPD had reported about 5:30 p.m. said the person was in critical condition, but about 6:15 p.m. said the person had died.

No information was immediately available about the person shot or a possible suspect.

