Person dies after shooting on Indy’s near north side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died early Sunday morning following a shooting on the city’s near north side, according to police.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded on a report of a person shot in the 3000 block of Boulevard Place at 7:52 a.m.
Officers arrived and located a person with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The person was taken to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.
Police did not immediately provide information on what led to the shooting or details about a suspect.
This is a breaking story and will be updated once additional information becomes available.
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.