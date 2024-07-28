Person dies after shooting on Indy’s near north side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded on a report of a person shot in the 3000 block of Boulevard Place at 7:52 a.m. on July 28, 2024. (WISH PHOTO/Colin Baillie)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died early Sunday morning following a shooting on the city’s near north side, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded on a report of a person shot in the 3000 block of Boulevard Place at 7:52 a.m.

Officers arrived and located a person with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The person was taken to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

Police did not immediately provide information on what led to the shooting or details about a suspect.

This is a breaking story and will be updated once additional information becomes available.