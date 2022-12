Crime Watch 8

Person dies after shooting on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found shot and killed on the city’s west side Thursday afternoon, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

IMPD responded to reports of a person shot at 2:17 p.m., in the 600 block of Waterview Dr. That is located at Westlake Apartments.

Police located a person with injuries that consist of gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information has been provided at this time.