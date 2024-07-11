Search
Person dies after shooting on Medford Avenue

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting was reported late Thursday afternoon on the Indianapolis west side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday to a report of a person shot in the 1200 block of Medford Avenue. That’s in a residential area a few blocks northeast of North Tibbs Avenue and West 10th Street.

IMPD says officers arrived and found a person who a gunshot wound, and the person died at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

