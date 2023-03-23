Person dies after shooting on North Rural Street; man arrested

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a Wednesday afternoon shooting outside a home on the city’s east side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man for the shooting.

The shooting happened before 3 p.m. on Rural Street south of 25th Street. Police say the shooting happened in the home’s front yard.

IMPD initially said medics took the person shot to a hospital in critical condition. On Wednesday night, police said the person shot had died and that additional information was being prepared for release.

Officers at the scene say the gunman left, but later returned and surrendered to police.

Police did not say what led to the shooting but did inform News 8 that the person shot and the gunman knew each other.

Names of those involved have not been released.