Crime Watch 8

Person dies after stabbing in downtown Indianapolis

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers gathered May 19, 2022, at University Park in Indianapolis after a person died following a stabbing. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after being stabbed Thursday afternoon at North Meridian Street and East Vermont Street, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were sent to a fight with a weapon around 5 p.m. Thursday at 350 N. Meridian St., which is the address for the Indianapolis Athletic Club.

Images from News 8 at the scene showed police gathered in nearby University Park just south of the Indiana War Memorial.

Police have not provided the name or the gender of the person. No information about a possible suspect was immediately available from police.