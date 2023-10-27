Person dies, another hurt in shooting in residential area on east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died and another was hurt in a shooting Friday afternoon in a residential area on the city’s east side, police said.
Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent to a gunshot scene about 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Station Street. That’s about a half-mile northeast of the I-70 interchange for Keystone Avenue and Rural Street.
Details were few as police were collecting information from the shooting scene.