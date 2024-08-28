Person dies, another hurt when truck crashes during police pursuit

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — An early Tuesday morning police pursuit left one person dead and another injured, the Frankfort Police Department and Indiana State police say.

The names of the person who died and the other who was injured have not been released pending positive identification, the notification of the next of kin, and the state police investigation.

Frankfort Police Chief Scott Shoemaker posted on social media, “First, we are keeping the juveniles, their families and first responders in our thoughts and prayers. We are saddened by the loss that occurred during this tragedy. Second, I have asked the Indiana State Police to conduct the crash investigation to be fully transparent on the cause and manner of the crash.”

Clinton County Central Dispatch at 2:23 a.m. Tuesday received a 911 call of a SUV driving on a curb, a sidewalk and possibly sideswiping a vehicle. A Frankfort police officer found the 2004 Dodge Durango, matching the description of the reckless driving vehicle, near the Murphy’s Oil gas station in the 2400 block of East Wabash Street, also known as U.S. 421 and State Road 28, in Frankfort. That’s between Frankfort High School and the city’s Walmart store.

The truck left the gas station parking lot and drove away from the police officer, going through a red light as it headed east. About 25 seconds later, the truck crash.

The crash happened as the truck approached County Road 250 East. The truck veered off the south side of the road, then overcorrected, causing it to run off the north side of the road before rolling over and coming to rest.

One occupant died at the crash scene, and a helicopter took the other occupant to an Indianapolis-area hospital.

Frankfort, the Clinton County seat, has 16,400 residents. The city is about an hour’s drive northwest of downtown Indianapolis.