Person dies following shooting in east side neighborhood off 38th Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died early Sunday morning after being shot in an east side neighborhood, police say.

The name and age of the person hasn’t been shared yet.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Foxtail Drive on a report of a person shot around 4:08 a.m. That’s in a residential area in Warren Woods off North German Church Road and East 38th Street.

When investigators arrived, they found the person with a gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

One person was detained for their connection to the shooting, but IMPD says “their involvement is unclear at this time.”

Police say they are working to gather more information on the incident.