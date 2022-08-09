Crime Watch 8

Person dies in afternoon shooting in residential area on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a Tuesday afternoon shooting in a residential neighborhood on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department went to a call of a person shot at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of North Leland Avenue. That’s southwest of Emerson Avenue and East 38th Street.

Officer arrived to find the person with gunshot wounds. The person died at the scene.

Later, a person walked into Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital, and IMPD is investigating whether that person might be related to the shooting on Leland Avenue. Police did not immediately say what type of injury was suffered by the person who walked into the hospital.

No additional information was provided on the person who died in the shooting or the person who showed up at the hospital. Also, no information was immediately available on any suspect in the shooting.