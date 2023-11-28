Person dies in hit-and-run accident on Indy’s southeast side; IMPD investigating

Red and blue police lights atop a police car at the scene of a shooting in Indianapolis. IMPD is investigating after a person was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Indianapolis' southeast side on Nov. 28, 2023. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead following a hit-and-run accident on Indianapolis’ southeast side.

The name or age of the person has not been released yet.

Online police reports indicate that Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the intersection of Southeastern Avenue and Wildwood Drive around 6:20 a.m. on a report of an accident fatal hit-and-run.

That intersection is in a residential area between the Five Points and Wanamaker neighborhoods.

Officers have not provided details on what caused the crash or given information on possible suspects.

Police say traffic is expected to be impacted in this area for several hours while crews investigate. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.