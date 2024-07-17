Person dies in road rage shooting at Thompson Road, Emerson Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died after a road rage shooting Tuesday night on the southeast side of Indianapolis, police say.

Information about the person was not immediately available.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Beech Grove Fire Department were sent shortly before 8:25 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a person shot at East Thompson Road and South Emerson Avenue. That’s about a mile south of the I-465 interchange for South Emerson Avenue.

Police say the shooting involved two vehicles. The other driver remained at the scene, police say.

IMPD says one person was detained, but noted that person’s role, if any, had not been confirmed by 10:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Medics had taken the person to the hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been announced.