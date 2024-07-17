Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Person dies in road rage shooting at Thompson Road, Emerson Avenue

Breaking: Person dies in road rage shooting

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died after a road rage shooting Tuesday night on the southeast side of Indianapolis, police say.

Information about the person was not immediately available.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Beech Grove Fire Department were sent shortly before 8:25 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a person shot at East Thompson Road and South Emerson Avenue. That’s about a mile south of the I-465 interchange for South Emerson Avenue.

Police say the shooting involved two vehicles. The other driver remained at the scene, police say.

IMPD says one person was detained, but noted that person’s role, if any, had not been confirmed by 10:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Medics had taken the person to the hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been announced.

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

National Eucharistic Conference kicks off...
Local News /
Dale Coyne Racing finds new...
Sports /
Town of Speedway allows alcohol...
Local News /
US Customs says border arrests...
Political News /
Republican convention turns to immigration...
Election /
Health Spotlight | Relearning the...
News /
National Eucharistic Congress presents ‘unique’...
I-Team 8 /
Rally security failure has Secret...
National News /