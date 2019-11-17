Person dies in shooting on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are at the scene of a fatal shooting on the city’s west side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 3500 block of Woodfront Court in the Wildwood Village apartments, near 38th Street and Guion Road, around 3:11 p.m. Sunday.

The person shot was deceased, according to Officer Michael Hewitt with IMPD.

No information on the circumstances of the shooting or the identity of the victim was immediately available.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene. This story will be updated.