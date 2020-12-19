Person dies of injuries after shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a shooting on the city’s northeast side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 5200 block of East 38th Street — that’s just east of the intersection with Emerson Avenue — on a report of a person shot on Friday sometime before 7:40 p.m.

They arrived to find a person shot, who was in critical condition, police said by email.

The person who was shot later died of the injuries sustained, police said.

No information about the identity of the person who died or the circumstances of the shooting were immediately available.

Trending Headlines

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene to learn more.