Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Person fatally injured in hit-and-run at 71st Street, Georgetown Road

(WISH File Photo)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died Saturday afternoon after being struck in a hit-and-run accident on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Online police reports show that Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the intersection of West 71st Street and Georgetown Road around 12:30 p.m. on a report of a pedestrian struck.

In a later update, IMPD says when officers arrived, they located the person, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers didn’t provide any information on a suspect vehicle, or give the victim’s name.

IMPD’s fatal crash team was also on the scene to investigate.

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Chad Daybell sentenced to death...
National News /
100 years ago, US citizenship...
Political News /
Boeing’s first astronaut flight called...
National News /
Paleontologists unveil new 3D model...
News /
‘Pet Pals TV’: Preparing for...
Pet Pals TV /
SR 32 to close westbound...
Local News /
IFD responds to vacant house...
Local News /
Indiana Grown: Wildcat Creek Winery
Local News /