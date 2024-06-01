Person fatally injured in hit-and-run at 71st Street, Georgetown Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died Saturday afternoon after being struck in a hit-and-run accident on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Online police reports show that Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the intersection of West 71st Street and Georgetown Road around 12:30 p.m. on a report of a pedestrian struck.

In a later update, IMPD says when officers arrived, they located the person, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers didn’t provide any information on a suspect vehicle, or give the victim’s name.

IMPD’s fatal crash team was also on the scene to investigate.