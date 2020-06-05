Person fatally shot at 30th, Central Avenue; teen hurt in shooting on near-west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was fatally shot Thursday night on the city’s near-north side, and a teen was injured in another shooting on the near-west side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and emergency crews were sent shortly before 7:35 p.m. Thursday to a report of a gunshot to the intersection of East 30th Street and Central Avenue. That’s a small commercial area about two blocks north of East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive.

Police say two men got into a fight that led to gunfire. A man was shot and taken to Eskenazi Hospital, where he died.

IMPD on Thursday night did not provide the identities of the men or any information on a possible suspect.

In a separate shooting Thursday night, a 16-year-old was shot about an hour earlier near Rader Street and Edgemont Avenue on the near-west side. The teen was in critical condition. IMPD had no released any additional information on that shooting.