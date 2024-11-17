58°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
58° Indianapolis

Man fatally shot at downtown apartment complex on Market Street

Man dead after downtown apartment shooting

by: Michaela Springer and Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after being shot at an apartment complex in downtown Indianapolis Sunday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m. Sunday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Southwest District officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East Market Street on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located an adult male inside with gunshot wound injuries.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. While on the scene, officers detained a person of interest.

Investigators identified all parties involved, believing this to be an isolated incident.

Investigators ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact Detective Christopher Edwards at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Christopher.Edwards@indy.gov.

Crime Resources

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Lizton man dies after getting...
Local News /
Hank Aaron postcard sells for...
Sports /
Biden authorizes Ukraine to use...
Political News /
Dozens are sickened and 1...
Health Spotlight /
Colts’ Anthony Richardson shines in...
Indianapolis Colts /
What the next Trump presidency...
Political News /
California to remove derogatory term...
National News /
Mild start to the week...
News /