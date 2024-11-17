Man fatally shot at downtown apartment complex on Market Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after being shot at an apartment complex in downtown Indianapolis Sunday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m. Sunday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Southwest District officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East Market Street on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located an adult male inside with gunshot wound injuries.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. While on the scene, officers detained a person of interest.

Investigators identified all parties involved, believing this to be an isolated incident.

Investigators ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact Detective Christopher Edwards at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Christopher.Edwards@indy.gov.