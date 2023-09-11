Man found fatally shot at east side apartment complex

UPDATE: The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the man fatally shot as 20-year-old Keontae Walls.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after being shot and killed at an east side apartment complex, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 10100 block of John Jay Drive around 5:55 p.m. Monday. That is located in the Amber Woods Apartments off North Mitthoeffer Road.

Police say they believe the incident originally occurred in the 10000 block of Montery Road. The man shot was driven to the address on John Jay Drive.

Officers located a man with injuries from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Daniel Hiatt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at Daniel.Hiatt@indy.gov. Those with cameras in the area of Montery Road are asked to review their camera shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday to see if they may have captured video of the incident.