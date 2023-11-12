Person fatally shot at home near Indianapolis Motor Speedway

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — A person was fatally shot early Sunday morning at a home by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, police say.

The name and age of the person hasn’t been shared yet.

The Speedway Police Department says around 2:11 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of West 22nd Street on a report of a person shot. That is in a residential neighborhood just west of IMS, off 16th Street and Lynhurst Drive.

Officers say when they arrived, they found a person suffering a gunshot wound. Investigators did not say if the person was pronounced dead at the scene or died in a hospital.

A number of people were in the home at the time of the shooting, police say. There is no ongoing threat to the community.