Woman fatally shot at hotel on Indy’s southwest side

by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman died Wednesday night after she was fatally shot at a hotel on the city’s southwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Online police reports show officers were dispatched to the Red Roof Inn at 2631 S. Lynhurst Dr. around 9 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.

That’s in a business area right off Interstate 70 and Sam Jones Expressway near the Indianapolis airport.

When they arrived, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. She died at the scene.

IMPD did not say if the shooting happened inside or outside the hotel or if there were any suspects.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.

