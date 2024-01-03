Man fatally shot in Indianapolis neighborhood on far east side

Flashing police lights on top of an IMPD vehicle. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man with gunshot wounds has died after being found at a home on the far east side of Indianapolis, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just before 7 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the 3700 block of Marseille Road. That’s in a neighborhood off East 38th Street between North Franklin Road and North Post Road. Dubarry Park is adjacent to the neighborhood.

The police computer-aided dispatch system indicated the call was initially for a burglary in progress at a home. However, police have not yet said whether a burglary happened before the shooting.

IMPD did not immediately have information on whether the area is safe, but said one person was detained at the scene.

Another shooting happened in the same neighborhood in May. Gary Crowe, 22, died in that shooting.

Two people — 15-year-old Isaiah Jackson and 14-year-old Da’Vonta White — were fatally shot at Dubarry Park in May 2022.