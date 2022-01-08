Crime Watch 8

Person fatally shot on east side near elementary school

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was fatally shot along a residential street next to the grounds of an elementary school, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a report of a person shot shortly before 10:45 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of North Bolton Avenue. That’s on the east side near Anna Brochhausen School 88 and the Preston Pointe Apartments, a community for older adults.

Officers arrived to find the person shot. A notification from IMPD did not say the person was taken to a hospital.

No information on the person shot or a suspect were immediately available.