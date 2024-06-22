Person fatally stabbed on North Shadeland Avenue

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A person is dead after being stabbed near an apartment complex in Lawrence on Saturday afternoon, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

Around 3:14 p.m. Saturday, Lawrence officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of North Shadeland Avenue on a report of a person stabbed. That is a residential area near the Shadeland Terrace Apartments. When officers arrived to the scene, they found an injured person with stab wounds. The injured person was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, where they died.

Investigators did not immediately provide information on the identity of the victim or what led to the incident. The Lawrence Police Department stated that this is an active investigation and nothing else has been shared at this time.