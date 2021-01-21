Person found dead after report of shots fired at industrial facility

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called just before 7 p.m. Jan. 20, 2021, to 6790 E. 32nd St., the address for PSC Industries. (WISH Photo/Andy Garrison)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found dead after a report of shots fired Wednesday night at an industrial facility on the city’s east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called just before 7 p.m. Wednesday to 6790 E. 32nd St., the address for PSC Industries. PSC stands for Packaging Service Corporation, according to the company’s website. The plant is located southwest of the intersection of East 34th Street and Shadeland Avenue.

Police did not immediately provided any information on the victim, possible suspects, or what may have led to the shooting. It was also not immediately known if the person found dead was inside or outside the facility.