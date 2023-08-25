Person found dead after report of shots fired near 30th, Keystone

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent to a report of shots fired just before 2:25 p.m. Aug. 25, 2023, in the 3100 block of Brouse Avenue. A person was found dead. (WISH Photo/Kevin Stinson)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after Indianapolis police responded Friday afternoon to a report of shots fired on the city’s near-northeast side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent to the report just before 2:25 p.m. Friday in the 3100 block of Brouse Avenue. That’s in a residential are near Beckwith Memorial Park, which is northwest of the intersection of East 30th Street and North Keystone Avenue.

No additional information was immediately available from police.