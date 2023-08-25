Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Person found dead after report of shots fired near 30th, Keystone

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent to a report of shots fired just before 2:25 p.m. Aug. 25, 2023, in the 3100 block of Brouse Avenue. A person was found dead. (WISH Photo/Kevin Stinson)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

IMPD investigating fatal shooting on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after Indianapolis police responded Friday afternoon to a report of shots fired on the city’s near-northeast side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent to the report just before 2:25 p.m. Friday in the 3100 block of Brouse Avenue. That’s in a residential are near Beckwith Memorial Park, which is northwest of the intersection of East 30th Street and North Keystone Avenue.

No additional information was immediately available from police.

Crime Map

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

IndyGo bus involved in crash...
Local News /
Hundreds of cyclists take over...
Community /
‘Pet Pals TV’: Golf outing...
Pet Pals TV /
New crew for the space...
National News /
Indiana Grown: The Lotion Company
Local News /
Police chase in Fishers ends...
Crime Watch 8 /
Hawaii’s cherished notion of family,...
National News /
Fukushima residents cautious after wrecked...
International News /