Person found dead along White River deemed homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis metropolitan police are treating the Monday death of a person found unresponsive along the bank of the White River as a homicide, the department said Tuesday.

IMPD officers responded around 11 a.m. Monday to the 700 block of West Southern Avenue after a 911 caller reported a person down and unresponsive.

Officers found a person suffering from trauma, and medical personnel pronounced the person deceased at the scene, IMPD said.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday determined the person’s cause of death to be trauma and manner of death to be homicide, IMPD said.

No information about the identity of the victim, the circumstances of the death or a potential suspect was released on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.