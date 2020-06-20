Person found dead on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Metro police are investigating the death of a person on the city’s east side Saturday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 5200 block of East 36th Street Saturday around 7:20 a.m. on reports of a person down. When officers arrived they found an adult victim who had suffered apparent trauma.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police learned the victim was involved in some sort of altercation when a suspect struck the victim with a vehicle. Authorities are investigating the victim’s death as a homicide.

No other information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.