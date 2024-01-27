Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Person found dead with gunshot wound at 20th and College

An IMPD patrol car with illuminated red and blue lights. (WISH Photo from video)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found dead with a gunshot wound Friday night at the intersection of East 20th Street and College Avenue, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot shortly after 10:45 p.m. Friday. The intersection is in a residential area on the near north side of the city.

IMPD did not immediately share information about whether the area was safe, whether a suspect was at large, or what may have led to the shooting.

The fatal shooting is the second Friday night in Indianapolis. Shortly before 8 p.m., a man was found shot dead in a car at a housing subdivision on the southeast side of the city.

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Potholes emerge around Indianapolis as...
Local News /
2 e-commerce businesses to close,...
Business /
Sheriff: Pedestrian dies in crash...
Local News /
Vince McMahon, WWE founder, resigns...
Entertainment /
Lawrence Township school district installs...
Education /
Southern Indiana man gets 55...
Indiana News /
Man found fatally shot at...
Crime Watch 8 /
Carmel firefighters rescue 2 workers...
Local News /