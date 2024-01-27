Person found dead with gunshot wound at 20th and College

An IMPD patrol car with illuminated red and blue lights. (WISH Photo from video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found dead with a gunshot wound Friday night at the intersection of East 20th Street and College Avenue, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot shortly after 10:45 p.m. Friday. The intersection is in a residential area on the near north side of the city.

IMPD did not immediately share information about whether the area was safe, whether a suspect was at large, or what may have led to the shooting.

The fatal shooting is the second Friday night in Indianapolis. Shortly before 8 p.m., a man was found shot dead in a car at a housing subdivision on the southeast side of the city.