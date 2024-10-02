Person found dead with trauma injuries near east side industrial area

Lights on top of a police vehicle. (WISH File Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A homicide investigation is underway after Indianapolis police say they found a person dead with trauma injuries near an east side industrial area.

Online police reports show that Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the intersection of East 21st and Sheldon streets around 10:30 a.m. for a “person down” investigation.

That’s near a residential neighborhood and industrial area just east of Dr. Andrew J. Brown Avenue.

According to IMPD, officers arrived and found a person dead with trauma injuries.

Police did not give any information on possible suspects or how long the person had been there.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.