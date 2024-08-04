Person found dead with trauma near 34th, Shadeland Avenue
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found dead with wounds from trauma Sunday afternoon on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday to a death investigation on the southeast corner of East 34th Street and Shadeland Avenue. That’s an area with businesses and industries.
IMPD said in a notification to news media, “Officers arrived and located a victim with injuries consistent with trauma. The victim was unfortunately pronounced deceased.”
No additional information was immediately available.
