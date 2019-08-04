Teen critically injured in shooting near elementary school

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A teen is in critical condition after a shooting behind an elementary school on the city’s south side.

Police responded to Henry Burkhart Elementary School, 5701 S. Brill Rd, south of East Epler Avenue between Meridian and East streets, around 7 p.m. Sunday after a caller said someone had been shot.

Officers arrived and confirmed a person had been shot there, according to an email from Officer Michael Hewitt with IMPD Public Affairs.

Sgt. Jim Gillespie at the scene confirmed that a teen boy, aged 16 or 17, had been shot somewhere in the wooded area behind the school.

Witnesses at the scene were cooperating with detectives, Gillespie said.

The teen was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition, Gillespie said.

No information about a possible suspect was released Sunday night.