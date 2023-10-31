Person found shot at scene of Indianapolis apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found shot at the scene of an apartment fire on the northwest side of Indianapolis, police say.

Police say that the person later died. The name or age of the person hasn’t been shared yet.

Around 9:53 a.m. Tuesday, Indianapolis firefighters were called to the 5900 block of Guion Road on a report of a double residence fire.

Shortly after at 10:02 a.m., firefighters requested Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers on the scene after locating a person with a gunshot wound. The person later died, police said in a release at 11:10 a.m.

Investigators are working to gather further information on both the fire and the shooting.