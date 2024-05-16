Search
Person found shot dead at Southeastern Avenue, Franklin Road

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot dead Thursday afternoon at an intersection on the southeast side, Indianapolis police say.

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were sent shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday to the 8400 block of Southeastern Avenue. That’s at the intersection with South Franklin Road where there’s a gas station, a drugstore and a church.

No additional information was immediately available. IMPD has a spokesperson going to the scene.

