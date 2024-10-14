Search
Person found shot dead near South Illinois Street

Scene of the incident near the 100 block of South Illinois Street. (WISH Photo/Adele Reich)
by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was killed in a shooting near the city’s downtown area on Sunday night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 11:10 p.m. Sunday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South Illinois Street on a report of a person down. That is a commercial area near the Circle Centre Mall. Officers arrived to the scene and found a person with gunshot wound injuries.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators did not immediately provide any additional information.

