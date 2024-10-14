Person found shot dead near South Illinois Street
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was killed in a shooting near the city’s downtown area on Sunday night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Around 11:10 p.m. Sunday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South Illinois Street on a report of a person down. That is a commercial area near the Circle Centre Mall. Officers arrived to the scene and found a person with gunshot wound injuries.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators did not immediately provide any additional information.
Crime Resources
- Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana: 317-262-8477
- P3tips app | Apple devices | Google Play
