Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Person found shot dead on near-southwest side; IMPD says avoid area

(WISH Photo, File)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person found shot Monday night has died, and Indianapolis police were telling people to avoid the area on the near-southeast side because it’s unsafe.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly after 6:20 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Kappes Street. That’s a residential area south of West Morris Street between South Belmont Avenue and South Harding Street.

News media personnel were asked to gather a few blocks away because the scene was not safe, IMPD said in a notification issued at 7:05 p.m. It did not say why the area was unsafe.

No additional information was immediately available from police.

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Children’s museum dinosaur sculptures get...
Solar Eclipse /
Downtown Indianapolis mass shooting was...
I-Team 8 /
Carmel first-grader wins Zaner-Bloser National...
Education /
Solar Eclipse chips available for...
All Indiana /
Tasty Takeout: Gals Fresh Fish
All Indiana /
Vehicles take center stage at...
All Indiana /
Detoxify your body: Benefits of...
All Indiana /
KG’s Kids, Inc., Bank of...
All Indiana /