Person found shot dead on near-southwest side; IMPD says avoid area
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person found shot Monday night has died, and Indianapolis police were telling people to avoid the area on the near-southeast side because it’s unsafe.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly after 6:20 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Kappes Street. That’s a residential area south of West Morris Street between South Belmont Avenue and South Harding Street.
News media personnel were asked to gather a few blocks away because the scene was not safe, IMPD said in a notification issued at 7:05 p.m. It did not say why the area was unsafe.
No additional information was immediately available from police.
