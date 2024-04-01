Person found shot dead on near-southwest side; IMPD says avoid area

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person found shot Monday night has died, and Indianapolis police were telling people to avoid the area on the near-southeast side because it’s unsafe.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly after 6:20 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Kappes Street. That’s a residential area south of West Morris Street between South Belmont Avenue and South Harding Street.

News media personnel were asked to gather a few blocks away because the scene was not safe, IMPD said in a notification issued at 7:05 p.m. It did not say why the area was unsafe.

No additional information was immediately available from police.