Man dies after found shot in business area on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man with gunshot wounds died after a shooting Friday night in a business area on the city’s northwest side, Indianapolis police say.

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called about 8:35 p.m. Friday to a report of a person shot in the 4100 block of Shore Drive. That street is northwest of the I-465 interchange for East 38th Street.

Police said the man was having a picnic with a couple of friends when two other people walked up and some sort of disturbance happened before the shooting.

No arrests have been announced.

IMPD says a chase of the suspects ended in the 4600 block of West 59th Street. That’s east of the intersection with Georgetown Road, and about 4 miles northeast of the shooting scene.

One suspect was apprehended nearby in the 4300 block of Lake Field Trace. Lake Field Trace is in the Guion Lakes residential subdivision, located southwest of the intersection of West 59th Street and Guion Road.

IMPD was continuing its investigation Friday night.