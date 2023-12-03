Person found shot, killed in vehicle on I-65 near West Street/MLK exit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found shot and killed inside a vehicle on Interstate 65 northbound Sunday afternoon.

The name or age of the person has not been released yet.

Online police records show that Indianapolis firefighters responded to the 113.4-mile marker near West Street and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Street on a report of a gunshot scene unsafe around 1:52 p.m.

Indiana State Police PIO Sgt. Perrine told News 8 that officers found a person with a gunshot wound inside of a vehicle.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

State police say they are working to gather information on what led up to the shooting.

INDOT says that the exit ramp at MLK/West Street is expected to be closed for the next four hours.