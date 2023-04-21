Person found shot near 96th, Keystone

Indianapolis police responded to a report of shots fired shortly before 8:10 p.m. April 20, 2023, in the 3700 block of East 96th Street. (Provided Photo/Rob Brown)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police found a person with gunshot wounds Thursday night in a heavily traveled area of the north side.

At 8:11 p.m. Thursday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Carmel Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 3700 block of East 96th Street.

Multiple calls to dispatchers advised that the suspect was in the parking lot of a nearby Tom Wood Porsche dealership and fired shots at passing drivers and vehicles in the area.

Officers searched and arrested the suspect in close proximity to the dealership. The suspect discarded his handgun before he was apprehended by police.

The person shot was stable and transported to local hospital, according to police.

Police believe the incident is isolated, and the suspect was nude and intoxicated at the time of the incident.

The 3700 block is east of Keystone Avenue and has many car dealerships, restaurants, and hotels. The Precedent Office Park and the Royal Pin Woodland bowling alley are also in that area.

The suspect damaged four vehicles with gunfire. Two of the vehicles collided west of the scene after being struck by gunfire. The car dealership was also struck twice by gunfire.

Rob Brown and his wife were driving through the area when they heard gunshots at about 7:45 p.m. Brown said lots of vehicles were hit by gunfire. Brown also said they also heard the gunshots once arriving home. “I’ve never seen that many police cars in my life, 80 cars easily, from 465, to 96th and Keystone to the Precedent office complex.”