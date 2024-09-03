Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Person hospitalized after shot while driving on I-465

Indiana State Police dispatchers about 1:20 p.m. Sept. 3, 2024, received a call of a possible shooting on I-465 eastbound near Michigan Road on the northwest side. The person shot drove off I-465 at the Meridian Street exit in Carmel and waited for help. (WISH Photo/Kevin Stinson)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after a shooting on I-465 on the northwest side of Indianapolis, Indiana State Police say.

The person, who was not public identified, had injuries not believed to be life-threatening, state police say.

State police dispatchers about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday received a call of a possible shooting on I-465 eastbound near Michigan Road on the northwest side.

The person shot drove off I-465 at the Meridian Street exit in Carmel and waited for help. An ambulance came and took him to a hospital.

Detectives learned the person shot was driving eastbound in a black Chevrolet Equinox SUV on I-465 near Michigan Road when shots were fired from another vehicle. The other vehicle then fled.

State police asked anyone with information on the shooting to contact 317-899-8577.

A news release issued Tuesday afternoon from state police said, “If you were driving in the area of I-465 and Michigan Road between 1:10 and 1:20 this afternoon and your vehicle is equipped with cameras please contact detectives.”

The news release did not indicate what investigators think may have led to the shooting.

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Donald Trump pleads not guilty...
Election /
Overdose Lifeline hosts screening of...
All Indiana /
Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre prepares...
All Indiana /
Protecting your kids from lunch...
All Indiana /
Candidates take different approaches as...
Election /
When to expect the peak...
Weather Stories /
IMPD arrests 2 men, says...
Crime Watch 8 /
Caitlin Clark named Eastern Conference...
Indiana Fever /