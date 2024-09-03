Person hospitalized after shot while driving on I-465

Indiana State Police dispatchers about 1:20 p.m. Sept. 3, 2024, received a call of a possible shooting on I-465 eastbound near Michigan Road on the northwest side. The person shot drove off I-465 at the Meridian Street exit in Carmel and waited for help. (WISH Photo/Kevin Stinson)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after a shooting on I-465 on the northwest side of Indianapolis, Indiana State Police say.

The person, who was not public identified, had injuries not believed to be life-threatening, state police say.

State police dispatchers about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday received a call of a possible shooting on I-465 eastbound near Michigan Road on the northwest side.

The person shot drove off I-465 at the Meridian Street exit in Carmel and waited for help. An ambulance came and took him to a hospital.

Detectives learned the person shot was driving eastbound in a black Chevrolet Equinox SUV on I-465 near Michigan Road when shots were fired from another vehicle. The other vehicle then fled.

State police asked anyone with information on the shooting to contact 317-899-8577.

A news release issued Tuesday afternoon from state police said, “If you were driving in the area of I-465 and Michigan Road between 1:10 and 1:20 this afternoon and your vehicle is equipped with cameras please contact detectives.”

The news release did not indicate what investigators think may have led to the shooting.